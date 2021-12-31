vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year Filled With Innovation & Growth

With a variety of product launches, improved customer service, a global footprint, local manufacturing, successful events, and increased sales, vivo has emerged as a global leading smartphone maker and has had yet another successful year.

According to IDC, vivo ranked fifth in the worldwide smartphone market. With the ‘More Local, More Global’ strategy, vivo successfully introduced various flagship devices and expanded its offering while deepening its origins and keeping the legacy alive.

Let’s look back at all of vivo’s accomplishments this year, as we look forward to a much bigger and successful 2022 for vivo.

Expanded the offering with multiple smartphone launches

vivo is known for its varied portfolio, and the brand released multiple products to its portfolio, which provides customers with best-in-class technology in a variety of price ranges.

With the addition of imaging technology from ZEISS to its premium X Series, V series launches that stood true to its identity for all-around smartphones with high-end capabilities, and the Y Series that offered a wide range of affordable smartphones which are thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of young customers.

Expanded R&D with Self-Designed Imaging Chipset V1

V1, a fully customized integrated circuit chip dedicated to imaging and video applications with leading-edge visual quality, was unveiled by vivo, marking a significant milestone as the company’s first breakthrough in independent R&D and chip design.

The Imaging Chip V1 meets user needs by optimizing smartphone application scenarios such as viewfinder look and video recording, in accordance with vivo’s imaging system design.

Became the Second Fastest Growing 5G Smartphone Brand

vivo has achieved significant progress in 5G standards and key technologies and is committed to offering a rising number of 5G mobile phones and a better 5G experience to users.

In Q1 2021, vivo became the second-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand in the world, with 19 million units shipped, up 62 percent from the previous quarter.

vivo continues to focus on innovations and breakthroughs in the 5G mobile experience and has gained popularity among users by providing a faster 5G network experience by establishing itself as a market leader in the 5G mobile phone industry.

Partnership with ZEISS

vivo and ZEISS established a global imaging partnership with the long-term goal of providing consumers with the best-in-class mobile imaging experience.

In the realm of optics, ZEISS is a technical leader. vivo and ZEISS both have a deep grasp of the relevance of optical systems and how their performance affects the smartphone camera experience.

vivo is continuing to push the boundaries of smartphone imaging by integrating ZEISS expertise in optics and optoelectronics with vivo knowledge of system engineering, smartphone computing, and artificial intelligence to achieve the greatest possible camera experience in this very compact form.

EURO Partnership – “To Beautiful Moments” Campaign

vivo became one of the presenting sponsors at EURO and debuted its “To Beautiful Moments” campaign – a platform that encourages and enables fans to be in the moment, whether virtually connecting with friends and family or reveling in the magic of the live experience.

During the tournament, vivo has been helping encourage and enable people around the world to be in the moment and get closer to the action as they connect and celebrate with friends, family, and fellow fans.

Innovation in 5G Technology

vivo is one of the few globally acclaimed phone makers that is leading the way towards a connected and convenient future. vivo is navigating towards large-scale 5G adoption making 5G devices ever more accessible and affordable and has released over 20 models of 5G devices globally covering all price ranges from 1,000 – 6,000 RMB.

vivo submitted over 5,000 5G proposals to the 3GPP, leading to 15 technical features and getting three technical projects approved. vivo holds over 3,000 patents for 5G inventions and ranks top 8 in terms of the company’s impact within 3GPP.

Partnership with National Geography – VISION+ Mobile Photo Awards

To establish a mobile image ecosystem, vivo teamed with National Geography for the second time and launched the VISION+ Mobile Photo Awards as well as images created with vivo smartphones by internationally acclaimed photographers, including Martin Parr and Xiao Quan.

vivo has worked actively to inspire more people to embrace the joys of creation and to accelerate the development and recognition of mobile imaging as a pioneer and innovator in the field.

After a successful year, vivo is all set to push the limits and achieve many more milestones in 2022 with multiple products and technology in the pipeline. We’re excited to see what vivo has in store for us next year!