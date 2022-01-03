AIOU Announces Exam Schedule for Fall Semester 2021

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has released the schedule of examinations for the four faculties in the fall semester of 2021.

The university said in a press release that it has issued roll number slips and date sheets on its official website.

As per the details available on the website, the final examinations for Faculty of Science (B.S./M.Sc./M.Phil. and Ph.D.) programs will be conducted from 5 to 20 January.

Similarly, the examinations for M.S./M.Phil. and Ph.D. programs of the Faculty of Social Sciences will commence on January 6 and conclude on 18 January 2022.

The M.Phil. and Ph.D. examinations in the Faculty of Education will stretch from 10 to 18 January, while the M.S./M.Phil. and Ph.D. examinations will be held from 10 January to 13 January 2022.

S.# Faculty Name Programs Exam start Date Exams Completion Date Admit Card (Roll # slips) Uploaded at CMS Account Date Sheet / Exam Schedule Uploaded at Website 1 Social Sciences & Humanities 18 years/MS/ M.Phil./Ph.D 06-01-22 18-01-22 Yes Yes 2 Education M.Phil. & PH.D 10-01-22 18-01-22 Yes Yes 3 Arabic &Islamic Studies MS/M.Phil./Ph.D 10-01-22 13-01-22 Yes Yes 4 Sciences BS/M.Sc/M.Phil./Ph.D 05-01-22 20-01-22 Yes Pending/in progress

As per the examination policy of the university, all the M.Phil. and Ph.D. examinations will be held on the main campus of the university.

“These examinations are being conducted in collaboration with the examinations department and the concerned academic departments. In order to improve the quality and declare the results in a timely manner, it has been decided that the paper marking duties of these programs will also be done by the faculty members,” the communique added.

It further stated that the Admit Cards, (replacement of Roll No. slips), have also been dispatched at correspondence addresses of concerned students.

Students will have to write only their ID No., Registration No. (instead of Roll No.), on answer scripts. They have been advised to contact concerned faculty members/departments in case of any queries.