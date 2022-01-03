Most Pakistanis Were Unhappy With Education and Health Ministers in 2021

Over half of Pakistanis are of the view that the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan performed “worse than expected” in 2021, a survey by a Paris-based multinational global market research consulting firm, Ipsos, has revealed.

The survey was carried out from 18 to 24 December 2021 in which 1,126 citizens from all over the country participated. The participants were questioned about the performance of different ministers and institutions.

According to the survey, 55% thought that the federal government performed worse than expected in 2021, of which more than half voted for PTI during the 2018 General Elections. 32% believed that the government fared as expected and 13% argued that it exceeded expectations last year.

Most participants claimed that the performance of the Education Minister, Health Minister, and the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) remained below par during 2021.

44% thought that Education Minister, Shafqat Mehmood, performed worse than expected in 2021, 40% argued that he fared as expected, and 13% believed that he fared better than expected.

45% believed that Health Minister, Dr. Faisal Sultan, performed worse than expected in 2021, 39% thought that he fared as expected, and 13% argued that he performed better than expected.

40% argued that the NCOC performed worse than expected in 2021, 39% believed that it fared as expected, and 16% thought that it performed better than expected.