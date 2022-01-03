NTDC Enhances Grid Capacity to Provide Uninterrupted Power to Consumers

The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully enhanced the grid capacity of 500 kV Rawat Grid Station and 220 kV WAPDA Town Lahore Grid Station by augmenting its previously installed 220/132 kV Transformers of 160 MVA capacity with a new 250 MVA transformers.

The NTDC spokesman said that the projects were completed and energized successfully. The addition and replacement of transformers were planned under NTDC Constraints Removal Scheme to provide an uninterrupted power supply to end consumers as per increased load demand during the upcoming summer.

This will also bring improvement in voltage profile and will minimize overloading and tripping of the system in respective areas of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO). NTDC completed both projects before their deadlines.

The spokesman further said that besides the commissioning of transformers, NTDC also energized 3×37 MVAR 500 kV Shunt Reactors for 500 kV Rawat – Nokhar Transmission Line. The equipment helps to avoid tripping of transmission line that occurs due to low load conditions during winters.

The spokesman added that the NTDC team is working ambitiously on transformers augmentation and addition projects across the country, which are expected to be completed before summer.

Chairman, Members BoD and MD NTDC appreciated the efforts of the NTDC team for early completion of transformers installation and Shunt Reactors.