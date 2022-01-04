FBR to Issues Notices to 15 Million Tax Evaders

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue notices to 15 million people who do not pay tax as per their income.

The Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, during the launching of Parliamentarins’ Tax Directory, said that we have obtained the data of 15 million people and will issue notices to them from this month (January 2022).

He further said that FBR would deduct the tax as per the person’s income, and the tax department will employ this data to assess the income of the said tax evaders.

The Finance Minister further informed that the data was available with FBR and the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), who would employ artificial intelligence to ascertain their income through checking the consumption patterns, travel history, utility bills, and bank account, of said evaders.

Commenting on the matter of expanding the country’s tax base, he informed that government is in close collaboration with NADRA and striving to broaden the tax net.

Speaking on abolishing additional taxes, the Finance Minister reiterated that there should only be two kinds of taxes the Income or General Sales tax.

Recently, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reported that the bureau exceeded its tax collection target for the first half of the financial year 2021-22 (July-December) of Rs. 2,633 billion by Rs. 287 billion, bringing the total collected net revenue to Rs. 2,920 billion.