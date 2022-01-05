FBR Gives Deadline for Businesses to Integrate with Point of Sale System

In a bid to collect maximum taxes from big retailers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made public the list of 1,284 business tycoons who did not integrate their businesses with its Point Of Sale (POS) system, warning them that they will not be eligible to claim the input adjustment tax of December 2021 if they do not comply by 10 January 2022.

Advertisement

The tax collection authority has published the names of business centers, falling in Tier-l Retailers of FBR, who did not integrate their businesses with the POS system. It has also mentioned the jurisdictions, STRN and NTN along with the names of business owners.

ALSO READ SBP Directs Exporters to Bring in Foreign Income Proceeds within 120 Days

The Islamabad Serena Hotel is also among the non-compliant businesses as it did not integrate with the POS system. Surprisingly, the list shows that about 1,000 non-compliant businesses belong to Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Out of the total business tycoons, 720 business centers belong to the jurisdiction of RTO Rawalpindi who did not compliant.

As many as 369 big retailers, who have not integrated their businesses with the POS system, belong to RTO Islamabad, in addition to 33 retailers from RTO-I Karachi, 21 from LTU Islamabad, 20 from RTO Sialkot, and 13 from RTO Quetta.

ALSO READ ECC Allows Import of 50,000MT of Urea from China on Urgent Basis

Out of total identified retailers, 11 are from CTO Karachi, 10 from CTO Lahore, nine from RTO Faisalabad, eight from RTO Peshawar, seven belong to RTO Karachi-II, five from RTO Multan, four from Karachi, four from RTO Sargodha, two from Abbottabad, one from Sukkur, six each from TRO Bahawalpur and RTO Sahiwal.

FBR said that the above-mentioned tycoons must integrate with FBR’s system by the 10th of January 2022, otherwise, upon filing their Sales Tax Return for December 2021, their input tax claim would be disallowed without any further notice or proceedings, creating tax demand by the same amount.