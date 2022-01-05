Nvidia Announces RTX 3090 Ti, The World’s Most Powerful Desktop GPU

The new king of desktop GPUs has arrived to dethrone the RTX 3090. Nvidia’s newly announced RTX 3090 Ti is now the most powerful desktop GPU to date and it’s about 13% faster than its non-Ti counterpart.

The American hardware maker has not revealed all the details yet, but we did hear about a few specifications. The 3090 Ti will have the same 24GB GDDR6X memory as the 3090, except it will run at 21Gbit/s, up from 19.5Gbit/s. 3090’s older brother is capable of calculating 40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops, and 320 tensor (AI) teraflops.

In comparison, the regular 3090 could handle 35.6 shader teraflops, 69.5 RT teraflops, and 285 tensor teraflops.

We won’t know the full story until Nvidia shares complete details of the 3090 Ti, but until then, we can make a few educated guesses on how Nvidia has achieved this performance. For starters, the 3090 only uses 82 of the GA102’s 84 streaming multiprocessors, so it is possible that the Ti sibling is using all 84.

Other than raising the memory clock speeds, Nvidia has probably also increased the main GPU clock speeds slightly. The boost clock will need to be around 1,850MHz on the 3090 Ti (up from 1,695MHz) to hit the 40-teraflop figure Nvidia has showcased.

Nvidia says that more details will be revealed later this month, which means there will likely be a small event for the 3090 Ti’s release. That is where we will find out how absurd the price tag is. As a reminder, the vanilla RTX 3090 starts at only $1500.