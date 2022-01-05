PTA Starts Application Process for Long Distance and International Licenses

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started accepting applications for Long Distance and International (LDI) licenses for Pakistan with an application processing of $500.

Advertisement

The initial license fee for the LDI license for Pakistan is $0.5 million and issued for the provision of end-to-end communication between points that are located in Pakistan with points that are located outside of Pakistan.

ALSO READ PTCL Group, TPL Trakker Renew Partnership for ICT Services Development

The Licensee shall provide the mandatory services:

Long-Distance and International Public Voice Telephone Services, Long-Distance and International Public Data Services, and Such other Telecommunication Services as the Authority may by Regulations, require.

The Licensee shall notify and obtain prior written approval of the Authority before:-

Establishment, maintenance, or operation of a terrestrial transmission facility linking Pakistan with another country, including without limitation to a microwave or fiber optic cable transmission facility. Establishment, maintenance, or operation of an international submarine cable and /or satellite transmission facility linking Pakistan with, and enabling connectivity with, multiple countries.

ALSO READ SBP to Add Four New Assets to Sukuk Structure to Generate an Additional Rs. 400 Billion

The License does not authorize the following:

The provision of Basic Public Telephone/Data Access Service; Distribution of radio or television programming by means of a cable television transmission system; Broadcasting of radio or television programming; Mobile Communication Service; Limited Mobility Communication Service; The establishment, maintenance, or operation of a Telecommunications System to provide any Telecommunication Service that is not authorized in this License; and Such other activities or Telecommunication Services as the Authority may, by Regulation(s), prohibit.

This license shall be valid for a term of 20 (twenty) years. Applicants for the license will have to provide a letter of application, CNIC, or passport along with other relevant documents.