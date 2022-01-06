Punjab Police Recovers Rs. 114 Million Worth of Stolen Cars and Bikes

Punjab Police has taken an aggressive stance against the rising car and motorbike thefts within the province. According to a recent update, the Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS) — a division of the Punjab Police — has retrieved stolen motorbikes and vehicles worth Rs. 114 million in the last two months.

The update came in a meeting in which the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigations Shahzada Sultan briefed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and the Additional Inspector General (IG) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev during his visit to AVLS Headquarters in Gulberg, Lahore.

SP AVLS Aftab Phularwan, SP Model Town Investigations Ammara Sherazi, and other relevant officials also participated in the meeting.

DIG Shehzada Sultan informed the CCPO that a total of Rs. 264.5 million worth of vehicles were recovered in the 2021 calendar year.

He added that the specialized squad collected fines against 9,559 traffic violation cases. The CCPO also visited various departments within the headquarters to monitor various activities and inquired about the possible obstructions and concerns pertinent to the daily operations.

After the briefing, the CCPO directed the department to expand its efforts to recover stolen vehicles. He commended the efforts of the relevant personnel and instructed the DIG Investigations to fulfill the requirements of the staff to ensure optimal performance.