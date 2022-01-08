All You Need to Know About Moto G Stylus 2022

Motorola is working on a 2022 version of the Moto G Stylus. We have already seen detailed images of the phone through leaked renders and now we have a full spec sheet thanks to XDA Developers.

Here is what the Moto G Stylus 2022 is all about.

Design and Display

The screen will be a 6.78-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a tiny punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and the bezels will be quite thin. The fingerprint sensor will double as the power button on the right side.

Internals and Storage

The phone’s main chipset will be the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 4 to 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The Helio G85 is a budget chipset that is equal to the Snapdragon 665 in terms of performance.

Sadly, the phone will come with Android 11 even though Android 12 has been out for months now. What’s even worse is that Motorola will only provide a year’s worth of OS updates.

Cameras

The triple camera setup on the rear will include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary shooter, an 8MP Samsung ISOCELL ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. The tiny punch-hole selfie camera will be a 16MP snapper. This camera sensor will be provided by Omnivision.

Battery and Pricing

There will be a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with no support for fast charging.

Since the 2021 Moto G Stylus came out in January, we can expect the same from the Moto G Stylus 2022. There is no word on pricing as of yet.