Apple in Trouble for Protecting Personal Data

Apple is involved in controversy yet again over its encryption tech for iPhones. Mobile operators have now started urging regulators to ban Apple’s encryption technology for iPhones over claims that it undermines digital sovereignty.

Some of Europe’s biggest mobile network operators want the European Commission to stop Apple from using its encryption tech saying that it’s preventing them from “managing their networks”.

For those unaware, Apple’s encryption for iPhones prevents tech companies and other third parties from seeing what the user is browsing. But this is a growing concern between mobile network operators since it blocks access to data they need to operate properly.

A joint letter signed by major network operators including Vodafone, T Mobile, Telefonica, Orange, and others said:

Private relay purports to enhance users’ privacy when connecting to and browsing the internet by encrypting and redirecting traffic … thereby cutting off other networks and servers from accessing vital network data and metadata, including those operators in charge of the connectivity. The way private relay is implemented will have significant consequences in terms of undermining European digital sovereignty. Furthermore, private relay will impair others to innovate and compete in downstream digital markets and may negatively impact operators’ ability to efficiently manage telecommunication networks

The network operators expected that Apple would be classified as a “digital gatekeeper” by the regulators. However, the companies have urged the regulators to take action now since the act is unlikely to come into force until next year at the earliest.

The telecommunication companies are yet to receive a response to their request and meanwhile, Apple has already launched a preliminary version of the technology to avoid any trouble.