Science Ministry to Inaugurate Pakistan’s First National Electronics Technology Park

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, will inaugurate Pakistan’s first Electronics Technology Park, established at the building of the National Institute of Electronics (NIE), on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the startups having their projects in electronics will be invited to convert their ideas into commercial projects and the institute will provide facilities and equipment for testing the project. Initially, 20 startups will be registered and no fee will be charged from them.

Initially, the National Electronics Technology Park will start with the NIE budget. However, according to the Ministry, talks are underway with different companies to provide support in this initiative.

The NIE officials said it would provide the testing facility and technical staff to the talented youngsters aspiring to convert their ideas into commercial projects. They said NIE had a common electronics lab fully equipped with testing equipment.

They added that NIE would provide training to youngsters on its equipment and also give them resource persons if needed.