HEC Shares the List of Illegal and Unrecognized Universities

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), on Monday, issued an updated list of fake, illegal, and unrecognized universities across the country and instructed students to refrain from taking admissions in these institutions.

In a statement on Twitter, the HEC said that the commission only recognizes degrees of chartered universities, higher education institutions (HEIs) in public and private sectors, and their approved campuses.

🛑 STUDENT ALERT 🛑 𝐅𝐚𝐤𝐞, 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥, 𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐟𝐮𝐥 & 𝐔𝐧𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 List posted here and also available @ https://t.co/p38t45bIMm pic.twitter.com/PZyol1B6ah — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) January 10, 2022

It advised students to confirm the affiliation of a Higher education institute or campus from respective universities before taking admissions. The HEC also cautioned students against enrolling in any of the universities and campuses given below:

The list of illegal/unrecognized universities and campuses is available here.

The commission mentioned that the list has also been uploaded to the HEC website for the facilitation of the students.

“Thus, it is the responsibility of students and parents to check the institute’s status before taking admissions. Otherwise, the commission will not be responsible. However, below are the links to the recognized and unrecognized institutes,” the HEC said.

It added that any other institution, which is not included in this list or in the list of recognized institutions on the HEC website, “may also be treated as fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognized institutions.”