Advertisement

HEC Shares the List of Illegal and Unrecognized Universities

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jan 10, 2022 | 8:48 pm
HEC | fake universities list

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), on Monday, issued an updated list of fake, illegal, and unrecognized universities across the country and instructed students to refrain from taking admissions in these institutions.

Advertisement

In a statement on Twitter, the HEC said that the commission only recognizes degrees of chartered universities, higher education institutions (HEIs) in public and private sectors, and their approved campuses.

ALSO READ

It advised students to confirm the affiliation of a Higher education institute or campus from respective universities before taking admissions. The HEC also cautioned students against enrolling in any of the universities and campuses given below:

The list of illegal/unrecognized universities and campuses is available here.

The commission mentioned that the list has also been uploaded to the HEC website for the facilitation of the students.

ALSO READ

“Thus, it is the responsibility of students and parents to check the institute’s status before taking admissions. Otherwise, the commission will not be responsible. However, below are the links to the recognized and unrecognized institutes,” the HEC said.

It added that any other institution, which is not included in this list or in the list of recognized institutions on the HEC website, “may also be treated as fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognized institutions.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Rizvi Syed
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>