Huawei’s Mobile Phone Chips Are Returning in 2022

Huawei has been suffering under the cloud of the US ban for more than 2 years now. Due to the US sanctions, Huawei lost one of its big chip manufacturing partners, TSMC, which limited Huawei to its remaining stock of HiSilicon Kirin chips and Qualcomm’s inferior 4G chips.

Now after 2 years in the dark, Huawei has finally shared some good news regarding chip development. The Chinese brand is finally bringing back its Kirin chipsets in 2022. The official poster says that Huawei is ready to move forward in the chip market once again and that fans should stay tuned for more updates.

Soon after this announcement, several rumors started surfacing online claiming that Huawei’s next Kirin chipset is going to be called the HiSilicon Skylight 800. However, the Chinese brand was quick to debunk these rumors on social media.

Despite Huawei shutting down the rumors online, it remains to be seen whether the Chinese company will stick with the “Kirin” moniker for its chips or if it will be renamed “Skylight”. We expect to hear official news from Huawei before February 2022.

In related news, Huawei’s latest flagship phone, the P50 Pro, is ready to go global this month. The company has confirmed that it will launch in Germany on January 26. But since the company is still under US sanctions, it will most likely ship without Google Mobile Services.