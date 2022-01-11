PSO to Power Karachi Kings in PSL 7

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Karachi Kings have teamed up for the mega tournament of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 7 where PSO’s Carient Motor Oil will be powering the team as the Titanium sponsor.

The announcement came after the signing ceremony which was held at PSO’s head office in Karachi. President Karachi Kings – Wasim Akram and Captain Karachi Kings – Babar Azam were present at the ceremony along with CEO & MD PSO – Syed Taha, and the company’s senior management.

Expressing his views at the occasion, Managing Director & CEO – PSO, Syed Taha, said, “PSO is the jugular vein of Pakistan. We energize all sectors of the country’s economy, fueling journeys across air, land, and sea with our unparalleled reach. Our promise and commitment of keeping the wheels of our nation’s economy in motion and enabling countless journeys every day are not limited to energy.”

“We believe in investing and nurturing Pakistan’s youth and emerging talent. Sponsoring Karachi Kings is yet another step towards enabling journeys and promoting a positive image of Pakistan across the world,” he added.

This new collaboration of two powerful brands, the national energy giant and leading oil marketing company, PSO, and the PSL 2020 winner and one of the most followed cricket teams this season, Karachi Kings, is expected to create a massive impact within and outside Pakistan.