Alert: Pakistan Issues Disastrous Earthquake and Tsunami Warning

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC) has issued a warning for a strong earthquake and tsunami in the Makran subduction zone near the coast of Karachi.

Advertisement

The Met Office issued this warning hours after a 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the coastal areas of Balochistan on Tuesday night. The NSMC said that the epicenter of the earthquake was 50 km south of Gwadar at a depth of 25 km in the Makran subduction zone.

“After a long time an earthquake of this magnitude has been reported in the Makran subduction zone and was felt from Gwadar to Ormara,” an official said.

ALSO READ NCOC Issues New Quarantine Policy for Passengers Traveling to Pakistan

The Director of the PMD’s National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC), Amir Haider Khan, told The News that the threat of a tsunami is looming over the coastal areas of Sindh and Makran. He added that the Makran subduction zone is “like a nuclear weapon” present in the sea and “can explode at any time.”

A devastating tsunami caused by a strong earthquake­ in the coastal areas of Sindh and Makran had killed at least 4,000 people in 1945.

ALSO READ Shehryar Afridi Asks Overseas Pakistanis to Lobby for Kashmir Dispute in Host Countries

The official warned that after 1945, the subduction zone has become active again now. It has completed its natural time scale, and can explode anytime, he said.

Advertisement

The NTWC Director said that Gwadar and Makran would be largely affected in case an earthquake triggers a tsunami in the Arabian Sea.

“The tsunami could also hit Karachi in a very short time,” he warned.