Pakistan Conducts Successful Trial of Chinese Medicine for COVID-19

The public announcement regarding the successful first-ever clinical trial of the Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG), manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., will be made on Monday, 17 January, it was announced on Thursday.

Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences and COMSTECH Coordinator-General, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, announced while presiding over a meeting of experts of clinical sciences.

The meeting was held at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.

JHQG was the first line of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in China.

Sindh Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, in a ceremony will make the announcement pertaining to the successful clinical trial of the Jinhua Qinggan Granules. The trial was completed by the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR), Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, in collaboration with The Indus Hospital, Karachi, he informed the meeting.

The phytochemistry of the TCM was carried out at the Husein Ebrahim Jamal (HEJ) Research Institute of Chemistry, he said. The professor added that the public announcement ceremony will be held at the ICCBS – the University of Karachi on Monday, jointly organized by Sindh Health and Population Welfare Department, COMSTECH, ICCBS – University of Karachi, and many Chinese institutions.

The provincial minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology and ICCBS Patron-in-Chief, Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi, Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, and other notables will also address the public announcement ceremony.