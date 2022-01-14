FESCO Launches Android App That Makes Office Visits A Thing of the Past

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has taken an important initiative to digitize its manual customer care center system. The FESCO head office has also recently upgraded the regional customer care center and introduced a walk-in token system.

Any customer at the center can easily get a token for themselves and have their issues resolved in a timely manner.

Citizens praised the digitization efforts by FESCO. In a statement to Dunya News, one such customer stated “Such renovations were not previously common in the government sector. The latest renovation includes an increased number of counters and provides better facilities to the people.”

To further assist its consumers, FESCO has also introduced the FESCO Light application.

Through the application, instead of waiting in long lines, customers can get easy access to several facilities including complaint management, loadshedding schedule, duplicate bills, new connection applications, bill estimates, and even register their CNIC.

In a comment to Dunya News, Engineer Bashir Ahmed, Chief Executive FESCO stated, “Any customer with any issue including issues with the electric meter, connection, date extension, MCO, RCO, etc. can easily access all services at a single point, after which the FESCO staff will get in touch with the customer and resolve the issue.”

For overseas Pakistanis, a separate counter has also been established to resolve any queries of expatriates.