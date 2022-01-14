Jazz Ordered to Stop Misleading the Public With Unfair Marketing of 4G Services

Jazz, the largest cellular network in the country, has been ordered to stop misleading and unfair marketing practices through advertisements where it uses the term “Super 4G” to describe its 4G network.

In a restraining order, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, Jazz has been directed to stop using words or phrases where “Super” is added as prefix or suffix in its ads on print and electronic media.

With this order in place, Jazz will have to take down its entire set of marketing campaigns where the company terms its 4G mobile network and services as “Super 4G”.

An Intellectual Property Tribunal heard the petition, where an interim order was passed against Jazz.

The tribunal was hearing a petition against Jazz about its advertisements in print and electronic media where it is said to be misleading the masses by calling its 4G network as “Super” 4G.

The petition claimed that phrases like “Super Nahi to 4G nahi” are misleading and must be termed as an unfair marketing practice.

The court has asked Jazz to appear and justify its position and explain why this action should not be treated as misleading and an unfair marketing practice.