Likee and Telenor Pakistan Announce Exclusive Data Bundles

Short video sharing platform, Likee, has joined hands with Telenor Pakistan to introduce exclusive weekly and monthly data bundles to help users stream and upload content to the platform anytime, anywhere without any hassles.

Short video sharing is gaining popularity in Pakistan quite rapidly, with both creators and audiences enjoying its breadth of benefits. Likee has risen to popularity amongst these segments for its diverse content and user-friendly features.

Now, with a collaboration involving Telenor Pakistan, the application is showcasing its commitment towards enhancing excellence in quality entertainment to people while combining it with the reliability of high-speed 4G internet through cost-effective bundles.

The partnership will serve as a mutually beneficial avenue for both parties with Telenor broadening its marketing reach and target audience through interactive influencer-driven campaigns.

The newly launched monthly bundle offers 2GB internet for PKR 40 while the weekly package provides 5GB data at PKR 80. All prices are inclusive of taxes.

Likee also introduced #ShineWith4G to highlight the newly launched data bundles through a promotional campaign centered around this initiative.

Creators shared in-person introduction ultimately building repute and improving visibility for Telenor amongst a significant chunk of the Gen-Z audience in Pakistan.

Commenting on the development, a Likee representative stated, “Being one of the country’s leading social media platforms, Likee is continually focused on empowering audiences and creators with the means to make a lasting impact.”

“Our collaboration with Telenor Pakistan signifies our efforts in creating an ecosystem where users can enjoy popular content without having to face hindrances like buffering or lag,” the representative further added.

Likee has been taking the social media landscape in Pakistan by storm through its vibrant marketing activities and unique strategies that facilitate all types of users across the country.