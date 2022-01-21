Pakistan and Iraq Agree to Promote Bilateral Tourism

Pakistan and the Republic of Iraq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop bilateral cooperation for the promotion of tourism.

Iraq’s Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities and the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Iraq signed the MoU.

The MoU will also help the two countries reinforce people-to-people linkages, as the two sides are putting efforts to strengthen and diversify bilateral collaboration across diverse fields. Pakistan is also engaging actively with the Iraqi side for the facilitation of Pakistani Zaireen to Iraq.

It may be recalled that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq improved significantly with a number of ministerial-level visits last year, in particular the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which was reciprocated by his counterpart Fuad Hussein.