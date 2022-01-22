K-Electric Launches 2nd edition of Landmark KHI Awards

The KHI Awards, hosted by KE (K-Electric), is an honorary and acknowledging platform that aims to support and highlight organizations that are collectively working for the development and betterment of Karachi. The KHI Awards have returned with its 2nd iteration after the success of the 1st edition which recognized 34 winners across 13 categories. The Awards will pay homage to, and honor the organizations of the city across all spectrums that have provided Karachi with social, environmental, and infrastructural benefits.

Advertisement

Through the scope of the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Awards aim to bring in focus and attention towards social, economic, environmental, and atmospheric aspects and reward them in the form of electricity concessions to catalyze the efforts of these organizations and social entities working seamlessly to support our bustling megalopolis.

The purpose of the awards is to facilitate and encourage ownership of communities and bolster initiatives to drive a socio-economic transformation, which is also a key component of NEPRA’s CSR vision on Power with Prosperity.

The jury and selection criteria of these awards are independently reviewed on a merit-based of projects that have impacted Karachi and its communities with the development or restoration of the following 13 categories:

Uplifting Communities

Inclusion

Vocational Training,

Digital and Financial Accessibility

Safety

Environment and Sustenance

Education

Public Health

Culture and Heritage

Sports

Women Empowerment

New Organizations

Social Service

It should be observed that the program is initiated for not-for-profit organizations and entities that contribute towards or impact socially in Karachi, as well as its adjoining regions and areas under KE Service territory. Organizations that are willing to participate in the 2nd edition of the KHI Awards, are invited to apply online or download the application form following the link www.ke.com.pk/khiawards.