Pakistan Records its Highest Ever IT Exports in 6 Months

ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services for the first half (July-December) fiscal year 2021-22 surged to $1.302 billion at a growth rate of 36 percent compared to $959 million during the same period of 2020-21.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in December 2021, ICT exports were $251 million at a growth rate of 29 percent when compared to $195 million reported for the month of December 2020.

This was $30 million higher than exports during the previous month November 2021.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has set a target of $3.5 billion for the current fiscal year.

The ministry spokesperson has said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is committed to increasing the IT exports and taking special steps in that regard.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq has directed the Pakistan Software Export Board to take every possible step for achieving the target of IT exports. He said that under the prime minister’s vision of “Digital Pakistan”, it is vital to promote all matters related to information technology and connect the youth especially students to the digital world.

He said that the Ministry of IT is playing an important role in coping with the Covid-19 pandemic through information technology, adding that the coronavirus cases are now declining in the country. The generous incentives from the government and various projects to enhance the capacity and capability of the IT industry have resulted in strong industry growth rates.