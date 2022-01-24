PM Imran Vows to Offer 6 Million More Scholarships Soon

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the government will soon offer six million scholarships to students from low-income classes.

He said this on Sunday while answering a live caller during the fifth session of the program Aap Ka Wazir Azam Aap Key Sath, and explained that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has allocated Rs. 47 billion for six million merit-based educational scholarships and school stipends for students from underprivileged class.

He said that the previous governments had completely neglected the education sector, creating different educational systems for elite, middle, and lower-class people, but the PTI government has “introduced a uniform syllabus for all to eliminate this divide”.

The announcement for the new scholarships comes five months after the government announced 50,000 scholarships through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

This is Pakistan’s biggest need-cum-merit-based undergraduate scholarship program under which 50,000 students from low-income families receive scholarships for four to five-year undergraduate degree programs every year. It covers 100 percent of the tuition fee, includes a monthly living stipend, and is available in all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad.