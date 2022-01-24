PSO Partners with Pakistan Railways for Supply & Transportation of POL Products

The country’s leading energy company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Railways for the supply and transportation of POL products to different parts of the country.

Managing Director PSO Syed Taha and Senior General Manager Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon signed the MoU at the PSO head office in Karachi in the presence of Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Azam Khan Swati, who attended the ceremony as chief guest.

In his remarks on this occasion, Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati said,

I congratulate both PSO and Pakistan Railways on this momentous occasion. This strategic alliance between the two national flag bearers will enable the growth of our country’s economy and also contribute to the national exchequer. Organizations like PSO and Pakistan Railways are playing an instrumental role in helping our nation’s economy reach its full potential and I congratulate the senior management of both entities on attaining this major milestone.

He underlined that the organizations like PSO and Pakistan Railways were playing an instrumental role in helping the country’s economy reach its full potential.

Expressing his views, MD PSO Syed Taha said,

PSO and Pakistan Railways have a long and cordial business relationship spanning over three decades. We continue to stand strong with Pakistan Railways as its robust, innovative and technologically driven transformational plan comes to fruition. This partnership will bring synergy to our shared national agenda and accelerate the economic progress of Pakistan. We are keen on working together and exploring upcoming business opportunities.

Nisar Ahmed Memon remarked, “We cherish our long-term relationship with PSO and the signing of this MoU has further cemented our partnership. By forging an association with the national energy giant – PSO, we aim to bring efficiency in our operations as we transform into a vibrant and robust entity.”

The long-term collaboration between the two national entities is expected to go a long way in improving railway infrastructure and operations in Pakistan and meeting the needs of customers nationwide, he concluded.