Govt to Launch ‘Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif’ Mobile Application Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the ‘Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif’ mobile application today. The application is being launched on the occasion of UN World Education Day which is observed on 24 January each year.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, said that the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif mobile application will be launched under the larger Ehsaas program, which is the flagship social safety program of the incumbent government.

Using the application, the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas program will be able to easily register their children for different scholarship programs of the federal government under the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif.

Students aged 4 to 22 years having their families registered with the Ehsaas program are eligible to enroll for the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif application. More than 10 million primary, secondary, and higher secondary students all over the country are expected to benefit from the initiative.

Under the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif, male primary students will receive a quarterly stipend of Rs. 1,500 females will receive Rs. 2,000. Male secondary students will get Rs. 2,500 and females will get Rs 3,000. Male higher secondary students will receive Rs. 3,500 and females will receive Rs. 4,000.

Besides, Speaking during the ‘Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam Aap Ke Sath Program,’ Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Ehsaas Scholarship Program is a centralized and transparent initiative under which 6 million students from all over the country will receive stipends worth Rs. 47 billion.