Telenor Research Reveals Tech Trends for 2022 That Will Fuel a Green Transition in Society

As the world tackles one challenge after another, advancements in modern technologies are beginning to be more energy and climate-conscious to protect the ecosystem.

Advertisement

Telenor Research recently released its top 5 Tech Trends for the year 2022 which focus on how technology and digitalization will come to aid climate change and environmental degradation.

To share these Tech Trends, an event was held at Telenor Pakistan Headquarter 345 where Bjorn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research, and Kristian Hall, Vice President Climate and Environment, took a dive into the trends that will evolve through the year globally and in Pakistan.

The event was attended by Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate Change, ecosystem players, members of the media, and Telenor Pakistan management.

In the seventh edition of Telenor’s Tech Trends report, Bjorn Taale Sandberg and his team of researchers have forecast how technological progress in 2022 can enable green transformation.

Speaking virtually at the event, Bjorn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research, said “People everywhere are waking up to the need to act on climate change and environmental degradation.”

Advertisement

He added, “For us in Telenor, it is key to understand how technology can both avoid being part of the problem and help in the transition.”

Telenor Research predicts that the immense growth in data usage is driving the demand for energy and this year, energy-efficient Edge data centers reachable from mobile devices over 5G networks will start popping up globally.

With an increasing number of electronic devices and solutions enabling humans to lead more convenient lives, the global need for greater energy efficiency will trigger an optimization battle between consumer electronics manufacturers.

This year will also see an increasing awareness amongst social media influencers to be more climate-conscious; hence, followers will flock towards Greenfluencers.

Employees are predicted to become more eager to contribute to the environment on an individual scale and this interest will be reflected in opting for micro-degrees on online learning platforms.

With the changes in the work environment since the onset of the pandemic, organizations that fail to take into account the evolving needs of the future workforce may risk facing higher employee turnover.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate Change, said, “Pakistan ranks in the top ten most vulnerable countries prone to high climate risk. There is a lot being done and that can further be done to reverse the impact of climate change.”

“I am happy to see that the technological trends presented today point towards a much welcome direction to reduce the impact of environmental impact and appreciate the efforts by Telenor Pakistan to reduce the carbon footprint while enabling green technology as an energy alternate. Our vision of Digital Pakistan is only complete through green and sustainable initiatives and we are determined to control the impacts of climate change,” she added.

Commenting at the event, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, said, “As the world of technology evolves at the speed of light, there is an increased awareness amongst individuals to demand green solutions and for companies worldwide to become more environment friendly. We at Telenor Pakistan are making headway towards adopting sustainable energy solutions through initiatives like Thunderbolt which uses solar energy to power telecom towers.”

“We are also providing our employees with avenues for green learning while evolving our way of work to be more aligned with the needs and demands of the workforce of the future. Telenor Research has laid out the major trends that will be prevalent globally and it provides a good benchmark for local organizations to establish sustainable practices,” he added.

For the seventh consecutive year, Telenor Research has analyzed and forecasted the dominant trends for the new year. For a detailed insight on the five tech trends for 2022, visit: https://www.telenor.com/innovation/research/tech-trends-2022