All You Need to Know About HEC’s Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs Program

The Higher Education Commission has invited applications from Pakistani and AJK nationals in all disciplines under the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) program.

The IPFP program has been designed to assist fresh PhD graduates in acquiring the professional competencies and expertise required for effective research and teaching to succeed in the academic profession.

It gives fresh PhDs a chance to obtain one-year academic experience in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), federal/provincial government post-graduate colleges, and public sector R&D organizations before formally entering the job market.

Here is all you need to know about the IPFP program:

Eligibility Criteria

Individuals who aim to secure fellowship under the IPFP program must:

Be a Pakistani or AJK national

Be aged 40 years or less at the time of applying

Be a holder of a PhD degree from an HEC-recognized institute (local or foreign) obtained in the last two years

Have published at least two research publications in HEC-recognized journals or indexed journals

Not be holding regular faculty positions in universities or elsewhere

How to Apply?

Applications for the IPFP program must be submitted at HEC’s online e-portal.

Documents Required

Applicants must upload scanned copies of the following documents at the time of submitting their applications.

CV

CNIC

A statement of purpose (no more than 150 words)

List of publications (online links are required)

Abstract of PhD dissertation

All academic certificates and degrees including a PhD degree

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the HEC scholarship section in case of HEC scholars

Three letters of reference, including one from the PhD supervisor. Those who obtained their PhD from another country must submit at least one letter of reference from an international reference.

Deposit Slip of Rs. 3,000 for the application fee for the pre-assessment test. The fee must be deposited in the account of Director General Finance HEC with account number 17427900133401, Habib Bank Limited.

Other Requirements

Applicants are also required to download the application form and send it along with a copy of CNIC, one latest photograph, and an original fee deposit slip to Sohail Raza Mangi, Assistant Director, National Academy of Higher Education, Higher Education Commission, Sector H-9, Islamabad.

Selection Procedure

All applicants must pass through the following steps after submitting their online applications for the IPFP program.

Preliminary scrutiny of the applications to ensure conformity with the eligibility criteria.

Pre-assessment test for eligible applicants.

Announcement of successful candidates of pre-assessment result

Applicants with a minimum 50% score in the pre-assessment test will be enrolled in a four-week training program

Announcement of the list of successful graduates of the training program

Placement of successful graduates in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), federal/provincial government post-graduate colleges, and public sector R&D organizations.

Benefits

Successful IPFP fellows will receive Rs. 100,000 per month for a period of 12 months from the date of placement.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the IPFP program is 18 February 2022.

Read about the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) program in detail at HEC’s official website.