Law-GAT 2022: Deadline, How to Apply, Eligibility Criteria and List of Test Centers

For the law graduates who aspire to get registered with Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) as lawyers, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has scheduled the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) for 20 February 2022 tentatively.

Advertisement

The LLB graduates and those who have equivalent degrees from a university recognized by HEC or PBC can register themselves online through http://etc.hec.gov.pk by 7 February.

According to HEC, the applicants will be able to download roll number slips through the website a week before the test date and will be required to furnish it along with the original CNIC before entering the test center.

ALSO READ PIA Hasn’t Paid Excise Duty and Sales Tax Worth Billions in Two Years

HEC will inform the registered applicants regarding the test date, time, and venue through email and SMS. It has advised the candidates to provide a valid email/mobile number while filling out the online application form.

The test to be held in different cities of the country will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Successful candidates will be able to apply to PBC for registration as a lawyer.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in Law from a university recognized by HEC and PBC are eligible to apply.

Advertisement

Test Centers

The assessment test will be conducted in the following cities:

Islamabad

Lahore

Karachi

Sukkur

Abbottabad

Quetta

Multan

Hyderabad

Turbat

Bahawalpur

Peshawar

Muzaffarabad

Faisalabad

Gilgit

Applicants may select a test center of their choice when filling out the online application form. However, the test will only be held at any of the above centers if a minimum of 100 applicants select that center.

ALSO READ the US to Allow More International Students to Apply for Science, Engineering and Economics Degrees

How to Apply for Law-GAT 2022

Visit the link: http://etc.hec.gov.pk

Fill out all required information using the “My Profile” section

Then, go to the “Law-GAT Test” section on the menu panel and complete the process

Upload relevant documents, and click SUBMIT button.

HEC has underlined that only ‘SUBMITTED’ applications will be considered, while applications in ‘SAVE’ mode or incomplete will not be entertained.

Other Requirements/Conditions