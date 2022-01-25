US to Allow More International Students to Apply for Science, Engineering and Economics Degrees

The US has decided to implement major changes in the admission policies of universities in the country as part of its efforts to make the economy more competitive by attracting a large number of international students.

Advertisement

According to different reports in the US media, the US Department of State will now allow more international students to pursue degrees in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) in US universities.

ALSO READ Javed Afridi to Honor Fatima Sana for Winning Prestigious ICC Award

The State Department will also introduce 22 new degree programs, including cloud computing, data visualization, and data science, for international students aiming to study in the country.

Last week, the US National Science Board issued a report that revealed more than half of the degrees issued by the US universities in the fields of Economics and STEM belong to international students on temporary visas.

ALSO READ Fox Cricket to Broadcast PSL 2022 in Australia

The report added that more than 58,000 international graduates of US universities had applied for different programs which allow them to train up to three years with US-based companies in FY 2020-21.

The National Science Board had also recommended different departments launch new initiatives to ensure the induction of more international graduates with US businesses.

Advertisement

Via: Samaa