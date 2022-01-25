Punjab to Establish a School of Public Order to Train an Anti-Riot Force

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has announced to establish a school of public order to train an anti-riot force and officials of various sections. The announcement came during the Punjab Chief Minister’s visit to the Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday.

“The police training schools are being established in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, and DG Khan,” the chief minister said while addressing the police officers.

He further informed that the construction of Chiniot Police Lines would be completed this year, and additional land would also be provided for this project.

CM Buzdar said that he had approved the establishment of a forensic lab in South Punjab while the collection center would be set up at the district headquarters.

The chief minister remarked that for the first time in history, the provincial police was working without any political pressure, and yielding good results.

He said that the police officers should keep their doors open to the public to restore their confidence in the police department.

He suggested that Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) conduct surprise visits to police stations in their respective jurisdictions and take action against irregularities or violations of law.

CM Buzdar condemned the recent IED blast in Anarkali, which killed at least three people, and injured over two dozen people. He emphasized that the culprits of the Anarkali blast would soon be brought to justice.

The CM also announced in-principle approval to employ two members of the martyrs’ family and explained that further steps would be taken keeping in view the legal requirements.