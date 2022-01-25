Vivo NEX 5 to Feature Massive Cameras and All-Screen Display [Images]

For the past few months, Vivo Nex 5 has been the talk of Twitter and Weibo. From leaked posters to listings, there have been several rumors and speculations regarding the design and specs of this upcoming smartphone. While the official launch is expected later this year, a new leak showcasing the rear panel design of the Vivo NEX 5 has surfaced online.

The latest renders were shared via a reliable tipster Digital Chat Station along with some additional details.

Vivo Nex 5 Specs (Rumored)

In terms of the display, the leaks reveal that the Nex 5 is expected to feature a 6.78″ OLED quad-curved display that might offer a Full HD+ resolution with a standard 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also expected to house a 32 MP under-display selfie camera which is a mystery many of us are waiting to see.

The leaks further suggest that powering the Nex 5 will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 onboard, we expect to see additional features like Wi-Fi 6, Quick Charge 5, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a fingerprint sensor. To add to all these, the phone is also expected to come with IP68 water and dust resistance.

The tipster also revealed that the device will arrive in variants of 8GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The smartphone is expected to come in Earth Gray or Night Black colors.

As can be seen in the images, the camera module includes at least three large cameras along with possibly an additional smaller sensor as well. However, no information has been revealed regarding any of the camera sensors for now.

For the battery, the phone is speculated to come with a 4500 mAh non-removable battery, that will support 66W wired fast charging and 40W wireless fast charging.

However, some sources have also tipped that it might have 120W wired fast charging but these are just predictions for now. We’ll be learning more about the confirmed spec sheet of this device in the coming weeks.