OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G With 90Hz AMOLED Display, 65W Fast Charging to be Revealed in February [Leak]

OnePlus recently introduced the OnePlus 9RT smartphone and Buds Z2 TWS in India. A new leak now claims that the company will soon be launching the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in the country.
Last week, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the company is expected to hold a launch event in February. The company will reveal the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in India and the OnePlus Nord N20 in European markets, next month.
In continuation to yesterday's tweet, here a timeline on upcoming OnePlus products
Feb – Nord CE 2 (India)
Nord N20 (Europe)
March – OnePlus 10 Pro (Global)
April – Android 12 rollout with Unified OS.
New smart TVs, neckband (ANC), new buds are inbetween the above products.
— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 18, 2022
Another tipster, Max Jambor has now revealed that the Nord CE 2 5G will be unveiled on 11th February. The leaked image also displays the camera module of the device, matching the renders that were previously leaked.
— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 25, 2022
Design & Display
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is suspected to come with a punch-hole 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.
The device is likely to be available in black and green colors.
Internals & Storage
The handset will run the Android 12-based OxygenOS and is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The device will come in RAM variations of 6GB/8GB/12GB and internal storage capacities of 128GB/256GB.
Camera
The Nord 2 CE 5G is expected to come equipped with a 16MP selfie camera. While the rear setup is expected to feature a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera unit.
Battery & Pricing
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The price of the device is expected to be somewhere from $321 to $374.