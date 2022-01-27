OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G With 90Hz AMOLED Display, 65W Fast Charging to be Revealed in February [Leak]

OnePlus recently introduced the OnePlus 9RT smartphone and Buds Z2 TWS in India. A new leak now claims that the company will soon be launching the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in the country.

Last week, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the company is expected to hold a launch event in February. The company will reveal the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in India and the OnePlus Nord N20 in European markets, next month.

In continuation to yesterday's tweet, here a timeline on upcoming OnePlus products Feb – Nord CE 2 (India)

Nord N20 (Europe) March – OnePlus 10 Pro (Global) April – Android 12 rollout with Unified OS. New smart TVs, neckband (ANC), new buds are inbetween the above products. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 18, 2022

Another tipster, Max Jambor has now revealed that the Nord CE 2 5G will be unveiled on 11th February. The leaked image also displays the camera module of the device, matching the renders that were previously leaked.

Design & Display

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is suspected to come with a punch-hole 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The device is likely to be available in black and green colors.

Internals & Storage

The handset will run the Android 12-based OxygenOS and is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The device will come in RAM variations of 6GB/8GB/12GB and internal storage capacities of 128GB/256GB.

Camera

The Nord 2 CE 5G is expected to come equipped with a 16MP selfie camera. While the rear setup is expected to feature a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera unit.

Battery & Pricing

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The price of the device is expected to be somewhere from $321 to $374.