Rizwan Opens Up on Relationship Between Pakistani & Indian Players

Neighboring countries, Pakistan and India are not only arch-rivals on the cricket field. The two nations share a historic rivalry off the field and the hardened relationship between the two countries has been highly documented as well.

While the tensions between the two countries are nowhere to be resolved, the cricket players from both sides share a friendly relationship. Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan recently revealed that players from Pakistan and India share a good camaraderie off the field and they all have great respect and love for each other.

Rizwan said that while the relationship between the players is good off the field, it is a different story on the pitch as the only motive of the players is to perform and help their country to a victory.

“It’s not like we make it easy for them to score runs or let him get to 100 if he’s on 99. This has never happened. We only had one thought process, which was to win at any cost,” Rizwan stated.

“When we are on the ground, we make use of certain tactics like staring at the opponents, starting some chat or banter, and cheering loudly. Back home, we play against each other but eventually, it’s us who end up playing together for the Pakistan team. Then, we don’t talk about which state we come from. We are like a family,” he added.

The ICC T20I player of the year was one of the star performers in Pakistan’s encounter against India in the recently held 2021 T20 World Cup. Rizwan top scored with 79 runs as Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets. The two teams will face off against each other in the next edition of the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin in October 2022. Pakistan will face India on 23 October at Melbourne Cricket Ground in their opening match of the mega event.