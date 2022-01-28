All-Out Measures Being Taken to Ensure Facilitation of Traders: FBR Chairman 

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Ashfaq Ahmed said that the government believed in collecting the rightful taxes by following the due process of law and FBR was taking all-out measures to ensure facilitation of the traders for accelerated economic growth.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Super Market Association Faisalabad at the FBR headquarters in Islamabad. The meeting was chaired jointly by the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and FBR chairman.

Various issues related to Point of Sales (PoS) were discussed during the meeting. The Super Market Association Faisalabad President Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa informed participants of the meeting that all its members had been integrated with the FBR PoS system which was appreciated by the chairman.

On the issue of input adjustment from un-registered wholesalers/distributors, the visiting delegation was informed by FBR officials that in Finance Supplementary Act, 2022, they had been declared as Tier-1 Retailers. Hence, their issue of input tax adjustment would soon be resolved under the relevant provisions of law.

The chairman said that the Dispute Committee of FBR and the traders in Faisalabad should be activated for an amicable settlement of issues faced by traders.

Dr Ashfaq said that he had already passed on necessary directions to field formations to work closely with trade bodies to ensure tax compliance transparently. The delegation thanked the chairman for listening to the grievances of traders and the desired assurance of speedy resolution of their problems.