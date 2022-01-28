Apple is Still the Most Valuable Brand in the World

Brand Directory, one of the internet’s biggest directories for brand valuation, research, and market insight has just released its latest report on the most valuable brand of 2022. The research firm says that Apple is currently the most valuable brand in the world with a brand valuation of $355.1 billion.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that the brand value shown above is only a Brand Directory’s calculation is not representative of Apple’s actual market capitalization.

According to the market research firm, the top 10 most valuable brands are as follows:

Apple Amazon Google Microsoft Walmart Samsung Facebook ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China) Huawei Verizon

Apple’s brand value increased by a whopping 35% compared to last year and this valuation is the highest the firm has recorded for any brand. The Cupertino giant is the first company to reach a staggering $3 trillion market valuation.

According to the report, nearly half of Apple’s total sales still come from its iPhones, but recently, the company has been paying more attention to its other products such as a new generation of iPads, an overhaul to the iMac, the introduction of AirTags, and more. Apple TV has also greatly contributed to the brand’s success.

As for the rest of 2022, Apple’s brand value is expected to grow even further but its also going to face some serious competition from its rivals.