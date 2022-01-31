Order Your Favorite Scents from House of Oud – Now in Pakistan

Perfumes have a way of telling a lot about a person. The importance of a good scent cannot be denied in a person’s daily life and dress code.

Whether it’s a wedding, a job interview, a dinner party, or even a simple daily life event such as shopping, the scent you wear plays a key role in portraying a clear picture of your whole character. After all, who doesn’t get swept away with a mesmerizing scent that tantalizes your senses?

Founded with a vision of bringing two worlds together, the East and the West, House of Oud, creates scents that enhance your mood and uplift your whole outfit. In collaboration with a Bahraini Perfume House, Junaid Perfumes, House of Oud has been created to deliver products that speak to you.

Fascinated by the art of blending aromas and creating unique stories of their own, House of Oud draws inspiration by collecting memorabilia that has lived through different ages.

They leave no stone unturned in their efforts to select only the finest perfume ingredients and raw materials from around the world to create fragrances that make the wearer feel like they are in a pleasant dream.

Who Are Junaid Perfumes?

Junaid Perfumes is a Bahraini Perfume House with over a century of experience in the field. With over 100 outlets in the GCC, Junaid Perfumes has entered numerous international markets in the past and has provided them some of their fan favorites such as Oud Junaid, Taariikh Gold, Moattar Dhahab, Hajar, Nazeeh, Thulooj, Futaina, and many others.

Through this new collaboration, House of Oud is a means of delivering the products people love to their doorstep.

As the world shrinks into a global village, the demand for their perfumes, specifically by the millions of Pakistanis that live and travel between the GCC and abroad, has inspired the company to revive its presence in the country.

The Exquisite Scents

After carefully selecting the most sought out perfumes for Pakistan, House of Oud is launching more than fifty of their finest perfumes for their wide audience.

Amongst these popular fragrances are some of their fan favorites like Hajar, Futaina, Nazeeh, Sakura, Solitaire, Banafsaj, Thulooj, and Tabahy; as well as others.

These products are known to go well with all seasons, ages, and genders. The Musk Collection is a treat for the senses, and their flagship product ‘Oud Junaid’, has a class unparalleled by all others.

To make their ordering process problem-free and safe, House of Oud has introduced its online store for Pakistan.

Visit their website, order your favorite fragrances, and have them delivered to your doorstep with free shipping within 1-3 working days.