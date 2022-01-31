Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Facing an Annoying Screen Issue [Images]

The Samsung Galaxy Fold series is suffering from screen protector issues to this day. The foldable phone comes with a pre-applied screen protector to shield the fragile display from scratches and dents, but it is performing quite poorly.

Advertisement

Popular tech tipster Ishan Agarwal has reported how the screen protector on his Galaxy Z Fold 3 is bubbling significantly around the crease. What’s worse is that Samsung is charging money for screen replacements for such a minor protector issue.

Samsung is replacing the screen protectors in the US and Korea, but India and other regions are stuck with zero support. This is not the first time Samsung has done it either since the company refused to help with Z Fold 2 and Z Flip phones as well.

Any1 else’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 preinstalled Screen Protector bubbling at the crease? It was way worse & I had to press it down. Reddit is filled with ppl reporting the same. Samsung Service Centre in India said you need to pay & opt for screen replacement just because of this 💀 pic.twitter.com/L3XrSIkgkb — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 29, 2022

Agarwal is not the only victim as Reddit is filled with similar reports as well. One of the Redditors showed how the middle of the screen is heavily creased due to the poor screen protector. The result looks awful.

However, it is worth mentioning that the screen works just fine even if you remove the pre-applied protector. The Reddit user even said that the screen feels and looks better without it and has been scratchless for over a month.

Regardless, Samsung is still accountable for poor customer support in some markets.