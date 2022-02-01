Get the Best Deals, Offers and Discounts with Bookme.pk

It is a substantial fact that offering discounts and deals encourage the loyalty of customers. It makes them feel valued towards a brand and often attracts new customers as well.

Since the inception of Bookme, the benefits of its recurring revenue are pretty clear. The foremost reason for that is premium offerings that the brand offers every often to incentivize customers in the form of deals and discounts.

Bookme.pk is Pakistan’s leading e-ticketing platform with over 5 million customers in the transportation and travel industry. Bookme is also among the largest e-commerce platforms in the country, in terms of digital transactions.

It is completely cashless and has already integrated with major payment platforms in Pakistan including JazzCash, Easypaisa, Habib Bank Limited, Alfalah, Allied Bank, and Askari Bank to ensure a seamless checkout experience for end-users.

Furthermore, Bookme.pk has a vast portfolio of 200+ bus companies, 1500+ hotels, and 20+ airlines integrated with its platform.

As the e-commerce market has matured in Pakistan, Bookme is dominating in this regard by the services of transportation via buses and airlines, entertainment by movies, crickets, and events, accommodation with hotels.

What’s more, now it entails more exciting services as well including cargo – for the convenience of conveying goods and vacation tours – for wholesome adventures.

The phenomenon, of course, has a circular aspect but Bookme leads in crafting profit for customers by delivering subsets of best packages with preferable options, and that too with discounts and offers.

As of now, the brand is offering discounts on all its services including Buses such as Daewoo Online Booking, Airlines i.e. AirSial online booking, Tours & Events with the cheapest rates.

So head to the Bookme website or mobile application to book your next travel, movie, or adventure to have the finest experience at affordable prices.