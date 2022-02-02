Top 5 Assets for Trading

With the increasing trading platforms, many individuals have availed the opportunity of convenience to trade in financial assets. Hence, financial assets have proved to be an ideal investment strategy.

Many use financial assets for investment purposes or to fund their short/long term financial requirements by generating additional income.

Types of Trading Assets

There are different types of trading assets that may help an investor to minimize risk and create a diverse portfolio. These include equities, commodities, financial indexes, and currency pairs.

Many individuals are familiar with the term “equity” along with some having experience in equity market trading. A number of equities are listed in the equity market for potential investors to take fractional ownership.

Hence, investing in equity can result in achieving capital growth, dividend income and provides greater liquidity than bond markets.

Commodities are considered to be low-risk and reliable methods for potential investors who have limited information regarding trading. Silver, gold, and oil tend to be popular commodities based on lower volatility.

Thus, adding commodities with other assets in a portfolio will diversify the overall risk for investors and create a cushion against the potential loss.

A financial index, also known as a market index, is an index that measures the asset market to compare the asset prices in relevance to prior values in order to assess the market performance.

Some of the widely known indexes include CAC, Nasdaq 100, and many more. It allows greater risk diversification as the investment is spread over many assets rather than one.

For instance, if a single asset does not perform well, it is likely that other assets in the index may perform decently to offset the loss.

Currency pairs are referred to as currencies from two countries integrated for trading in the marketplace. The most politically stable and liquid currencies are traded in currency trading. The USD, for example, is a widely paired currency due to the size and confident economy of the US.

Trending Assets

To earn additional income this year, both potential and distressed investors should look at the following top 5 trending assets.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is considered among the trending assets currently. The recent closing of equity was observed to be $59.60 and the beta of 0.71 with the price range of $57.53 – $57.965.

The company’s PE ratio is increasing since July 2021 (Figure 1), indicating that investors are willing to pay a high price for it as growth is expected in the future. Thus, the graph indicates continuing growing trend in the future.

Figure 1

Source: https://www.macrotrends.net/assets/charts/KO/cocacola/pe-ratio

Over the last 30 days, the company’s equity price has risen roughly 4.79 percent. Currently, the market capitalization of the company is $257.437 billion, indicating the total value of the company.

In November 2021, the market capitalization plunged to $231.19 billion, thereafter giving a persistent growth in 2022 (Figure 2).

Figure 2

Source: https://www.macrotrends.net/assets/charts/KO/cocacola/market-cap

Gold

With the increasing inflation, gold has become a glimmering investing asset for many investors. Gold soared to new heights at the start of August 2020, reaching more than $2,000 per ounce.

This is gold’s biggest substantial gain in the last ten years. Hence, gold is proving to be a safe investment – a beacon of uncertainty in uncertain times.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s, a well-known burger chain, is almost at every corner of the globe. Looking at the history, McDonald’s share price since the starting of 2010 has been underperforming compared to the benchmark of the financial index.

However, since 2016, the company is showing a growing pattern. In 2020, the company had a P/E ratio of 20.80 which increased in January 2022 to 25.27 (Figure 3). This indicates the growth of 5.8% achieved by the company.

Figure 3

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/MCD/

Apple

Many regret not investing in the Apple assets earlier as it has been said that if people would have invested in Apple instead of the iPhone, they could have generated greater gains by now.

Since 2019, Apple’s shares have been doubled in value. In 10 years, it has given an annualized return of 32%. Moreover, the company has crossed the market capitalization of $2 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Dollar

The dollar has hiked due to the inflation observed in the US. The USD has risen against the Euro and other currencies. The dollar index rose for the second day in a row, hitting a session high of 95.197, its highest level since July 22, 2020.

It was the last trading at 95.1630, up 0.36 percent. The euro was trading at $1.1446, down 0.28 percent from $1.1430, its lowest level since July 2020. Similarly, the sterling was down by 0.31%, and Australian and Newzealand dollars by 0.46% and 0.54%.

