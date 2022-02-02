Welcoming The New Face of Harpic, Ayeza Khan!

Harpic has been a go-to product for many households across Pakistan, making the brand a market leader in the bathroom-cleaner segment.

Advertisement

With The iconic blue Toilet Cleaner and the fantastic new red Bathroom Cleaner both getting updates in their formulation, the brand decided it was time to get a new face on board to reflect the great new changes.

via GIPHY

Harpic wanted its new brand ambassador to reflect the same level of connection to the consumer as the brand itself has. Through consumer-based research, Reckitt Pakistan concluded that the most relatable, and popular celebrity that potential and current consumers wanted to see work with the brand was none other than the very talented Ayeza Khan!

Ayeza Khan revealed that she has been a loyal customer of Harpic, making her the ideal choice for the brand. Her dedication to the safety and health of her children and family is reflected in everything she does. These values mirror those of not just Harpic, but Reckitt Pakistan as a whole.

Ayeza Khan embodies the brand’s spirit of being an all-rounder that can seemingly do everything! To top it all off, she is also the first-ever female face to represent the brand. Her loveable and aspirational persona is one that resonates with the consumer and the brand equally.

Harpic’s new formulations are revealed in the new TVCs featuring Ayeza Khan. She shares how the Bathroom Cleaner is now equipped to battle limescale, get rid of stains, and fight odor.

Advertisement

It also has an affectiveness that is 10x better than your regular detergents, plus the new range of scents will leave your space smelling fresh and clean!

via GIPHY

Under the toilet cleaner segment, Harpic has now launched three new fragrances, Lavender, Citrus, and Pine. The new toilet cleaner has a thicker more effective formula as well! The cleaner will get rid of stains that your usual acid-based cleaners will leave behind, and will kill 99.9% of bacteria in the commode.

Through the TVCs, Ayeza Khan shows audiences how to most effectively clean the toilet and make sure your family is as safe and protected as hers is!