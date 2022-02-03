Realme’s 9 Pro Series to Rival Redmi Note 11 [Specs and Image]

Realme launched the 9i last month, and today the company announced that it will be launching the successor to the 8 series from last year with the Realme 9 Pro lineup. This upcoming series is expected to come with updated specifications, features, and a new design language. The company announced that it will unveil the Relame 9 Pro on February 16th via a special launch event.

Advertisement

From what we know so far, the lineup will feature two smartphones, the vanilla Realme 9 Pro as well as the 9 Pro+, both of which will be launched on February 16th. As shown in the official teaser, the Realme 9 series is set to feature a color-changing back with the brand’s new light-shift design.

Realme 9 Pro+

Realme has already confirmed the Realme 9 Pro+ as well as revealed its design and a few specs, including an AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner for biometrics and authentication.

Under the hood, the 9 Pro+ will house the Dimensity 920 5G SoC, however, as of now, no information regarding the RAM and storage capacity of the upcoming smartphone has been revealed so far. Although, one impressive feature is the addition of a heart rate monitor, allowing users to monitor their heart rate straight from their smartphone, without having to carry a separate monitoring wearable.

In terms of the optics, this smartphone will come with a triple camera setup on the rear headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 unit with OIS.

Furthermore, for the Realme 9 Pro+, the company has confirmed two color options, Green and Sunrise Blue, with the latter featuring a Light Shift Design that will change the rear panel’s color from light blue to red every time it’s exposed to sunlight.

Advertisement

However, it certainly won’t be the first of its kind since we recently saw a similar color-changing rear panel on the Vivo V23 Pro.

For now, Realme hasn’t detailed the spec sheet or even the pricing of the 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ yet, but given that the device will be launched later this month, we expect to hear more about its specs in the coming days.

The 9 Pro series will be launched around the globe, including India and Europe, via a live streaming event that will kick start at 13:00 PM (PKT) on Realme’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel on February 16th.