Telenor Pakistan Posts Solid Top Line Performance During Q4 2021

Telenor Pakistan reported another quarter of solid top-line performance. Financial results announced by the Telenor group said that Telenor Pakistan’s consistent execution on focused and granular go-to-market strategy resulted in good subscriber growth and increased data revenues.

Advertisement

Telenor reported a total of Rs. 26.77 billion in revenues during the quarter ending December 31st, 2021, up roughly 4% from Rs. 26.01 billion it reported during the same period last year.

Telenor said that its subscription and traffic revenues increased by 5% primarily driven by subscriber growth, while data revenues grew by 27%.

Average Revenue Per User during the quarter remained unchanged — when compared to same period last year — at Rs. 176 per user per month.

Company has said that it felt the inflation pressure as the Opex increased by 8%, mainly due to higher energy prices. EBITDA declined by 1%, as a result of the higher energy tariffs.

During the quarter, some 240 000 subscriptions were added to the network. At the end of the quarter, the subscribers base stood at 49.1 million, which is 4% higher than at the same time last year.

Advertisement

Telenor said that challenging macroeconomic situation is driving inflationary pressure, impacting profitability through increased energy prices and indirectly also through the impact on customer’s purchasing power.

Below are the financial highlights for Telenor Pakistan for the Q4 2021: