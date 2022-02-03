Toyota Introduces Fortuner Commander Edition

Toyota has launched a new version of the Fortuner SUV called the ‘Fortuner Commander’ in Thailand, priced at THB 1,505,000 (PKR 80.11 lacs). It is based on the V trim with a 2.4-liter engine and two-wheel-drive (2WD)which costs TBH 39,000 (PKR 2.07 lacs) more than the regular 2.4-liter V model.

The new Fortuner Commander is also limited to 1,000 units and comes with a five-year or 150,000 km warranty from the company.

Regarding its looks, Fortuner Commander has glossy black accents in the front grille, bumpers, side mirrors, side steps, rear gate, and its black roof, which are among the style upgrades of this variant. Instead of the 18-inch wheels on the standard model, this variant rides on new 20-inch wheels. The interior and door panels are finished in black and red, while the seats are also covered in black and red leather with red stitching.

The mechanical upgrades to the Commander variant comprise new and upgraded front and rear shock absorbers while its safety features include a 360-degree camera with a panoramic view, a rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA) warning system, and a blind spot monitoring system on the side mirrors.

The regular 2.4-liter version already offers features like bi-beam projector headlights with auto on/off and follow-me-home functions, side mirrors with integrated indicators, welcome lights, and an electric tailgate.

The cabin has a 4.2-inch TFT MID display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota T-connect telematics, a multi-function steering with paddle shifters, a push-button for engine start/stop, and keyless entry, among other features.

The safety features of the Fortuner Commander include seven airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, VSC with TRC (anti-skid system), the hill-start assist system (HAC), descent speed control (DAC), a differential control system, a reversing camera with parking sensors, engine immobilizer, and an anti-theft alarm system.