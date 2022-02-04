Margalla Hills National Park Welcomes More Leopards

The Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) will add two more leopards to its Asian Leopard Preservation Zone next week.

The news was confirmed by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) today, and its Chairperson, Rina Saeed Khan, told The News that it “will receive two leopard cubs from the Sindh Wildlife Department (SWD) that would spend some time in the Rehabilitation Center”.

She said that the SWD had recently rescued two leopard cubs and decided to shift them to the Rehabilitation Center in the national park.

The footage from cameras installed in the hills has confirmed the presence of two leopard families comprising seven members. The addition of the young leopards will increase their population to nine.

After the rehabilitation process, the cubs will be shifted to the Leopard Preserve Zone that was inaugurated by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, in January this year, Khan revealed. This will provide the cubs with more rehabilitation facilities and medical treatment by a group of wildlife experts.

This species of leopards are native to the Margalla Hills and will finally become permanent national park residents.

“After the rehab, we will release them into the wild inside the national park as they are native to this hilly area,” Khan added.