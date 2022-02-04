SNC to be Formally Implemented in Middle Schools From August 2022

The federal government has finalized the Single National Curriculum (SNC) for students of grades VI to VIII, applicable in all public and private schools, which will be formally notified today (Friday).

Director National Curriculum Council (NCC), Dr. Maryam Chughtai, revealed this during an interview with Radio Pakistan.

“Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the new Single National Curriculum in the next phase will be implemented from August this year,” she said.

Dr. Chughtai added that the SNC is based on compulsory subjects like Maths, Science, Computer, and English to ensure an equal standard of concepts and education of all children.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the first phase of the SNC for Pre-I (kindergarten) to grade V in August 2021 to ‘eliminate the educational disparity’ in the country.

Developed by the National Curriculum Council (NCC) of the Ministry of Federal Education, in collaboration with all the education departments of the federating units, the SNC aims to unite the children of the country under the umbrella of a uniform curriculum.

With the first phase already in place, the government plans to implement the second phase of the uniform curriculum, for grades VI, VII, and VIII from August 2022, and the third phase, for grades IX to XII, from August 2023.