Oppo Announces Global Versions of Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro Alongside Watch Free

Oppo introduced the Reno 7 series back in November 2021 and has now begun with its global expansion. The handset is all set to be launched in India, accompanied by a vanilla variant called Oppo Reno 7, which is different from the Chinese in some key areas.
Oppo Reno 7 Pro
Design & Display
At the front, the Reno7 Pro has a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a punch hole in the top left corner. The smartphone is available in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue color variations.
Internals & Storage
The Oppo Reno7 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset with 5G capabilities and features RAM variations of 8GB and 12GB with 256GB internal storage.
Oppo claims that the memory can be expanded by up to 7GB with the Dynamic RAM expansion by using some of the internal storage to dump files that are not immediately required.
The handset will come with ColorOS 12 out of the box based on Android 11.
Camera
The handset comes with a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor. The rear of the handset features a 50MP f/1.8S main lens, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera sensor.
Battery & Pricing
The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery pack supporting 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.
The Reno7 Pro will be available over the same channels as its vanilla sibling for $535, starting on February 8th.
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max 5G
- CPU: Octa-core 3.0 GHz
- GPU: ARM G77 MC9
- OS: Android 11, ColorOS 12
- Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.55 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB or 12GB
- Internal: 256GB
- Card Slot: No
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)
- Front: 32 MP, f/2.4 (wide)
- Colors: Starlight Black, Startrails Blue
- Fingerprint Sensor: Under display/Optical
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
- Price: $535
Oppo Reno 7
Design & Display
The Oppo Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.
The smartphone will be available in Blue and Black colors on Flipkart, the official Oppo website, and select offline retailers.
Internals & Storage
Oppo Reno 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 778G for the Chinese version. The smartphone features RAM variations of 8GB and 12GB with 128GB or 256GB internal storage.
Camera
The smartphone includes a 32MP selfie camera. While the rear camera features a 64MP lens, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.
Battery & Pricing
While the battery pack of the smartphone remains 4,500 mAh, Oppo certified the Reno 7 for 65W SuperVOOC, compared to the slower 60W rate of the Chinese release.
The Oppo Reno 7 will begin at a retail price of $390, with the very first sales scheduled for February 17.
Oppo Reno 7 Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
- CPU: Arm Cortex-A78
- GPU: Arm Mali-G68
- OS: Android 11, ColorOS 12
- Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.43 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB or 12GB
- Internal: 128Gb or 256 GB
- Card Slot: No
- Camera
- Rear: 64 MP, f/1.7 (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultra wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)
- Front: 32 MP, f/2.4 (wide)
- Colors: Black and Blue
- Fingerprint Sensor: Under display/Optical
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
- Price: $390
Oppo Watch Free
Accompanying the launch of the Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro, the company also introduced the Oppo Watch Free, a device bridging the smart band and smartwatches categories with its rectangular body.
The watch features a 1.64” AMOLED display and a long-lasting battery life and retails for $80.
Oppo Enco M32 Neckband Earphones
Oppo also introduced the Oppo Enco M32 neckband earphones in Green that are already available on Amazon for $25 in Black color.