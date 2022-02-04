Punjab Govt Launches Free Lunch Program for School Students

Punjab Minister for School Education, Dr. Murad Raas, on Wednesday, launched the ‘School Meal Program’ to combat hunger and malnutrition among young students across the province.

The program was launched at a ceremony held at City District Government (CDG) School, Bharbara, Lahore.

Under the program, free mid-day meals will be provided to the students of public schools with the support of Allah Wallay Trust and Honda Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, the Education Minister said that a pilot project in this regard, launched in November 2020, had produced amazing results. He informed that the program would initially start in 100 primary schools in the district.

“The ‘School Meal Program’ improved the attendance, health, and retention of students in schools where the program has already been initiated,” the minister said.

He said that the schools under this program have seen a 33 percent increase in attendance, and a 77 percent improvement in students’ health, and their BMI levels.

Dr. Raas said that the program will be gradually expanded to other districts to address the issues of malnutrition and stunted growth among young students.

The minister also called on the private sector to join hands in this noble initiative.