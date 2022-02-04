STARZPLAY and DW Collaborate to Launch Season 2 of Popular Documentary Series ‘HER’

STARZPLAY by Cinepax, Pakistan’s fastest-growing streaming service, is excited to partner with Deutsche Welle (DW) once again to bring you season 2 of its insightful and thought-provoking docuseries HER: Women in Asia.

DW partnered with STARZPLAY last year to launch 3 new docuseries in Pakistan; HER, #PakistanIs, and Unseen.

The first season of DW’s original production HER featured universal, existential, and controversial stories told by women themselves and how they overcame their challenges.

#PakistanIs documented the journey of Polish vlogger Eva Zu Beck as she traveled across Pakistan and talked about its beauty, culture, and diversity.

Unseen relayed important information regarding the current pollution situation in Asia and how creative solutions could overcome this pressing issue.

Premiering on STARZPLAY by Cinepax in February, Season 2 of HER portrays the stories of two Pakistani protagonists – Farheen Ishtiaq Naqvi who leads the life of a man to provide for her daughter, and Kathak dancer Uzma Ashraf who learned to relate to her body through dance.

Deutsche Welle (DW) is Germany’s international broadcaster and a trusted source for reliable news and information with content in 32 languages. The flagship channel DW provides analysis and insights to viewers around the globe, reporting on important issues in English 24/7.

“With HER – Women in Asia, DW wants to portray stories of ordinary women with extraordinary journeys and experiences and propagate them to a global audience,” said Daniel Schulz, Distribution Manager for Pakistan. “We saw great interest in these stories in the first season released on STARZPLAY and believe that these new episodes will also garner attention and discourse on these important topics.”

“Through this format, DW and STARZPLAY aim to reach more women, to contribute to the discourse, and to give women in the region a platform to share their voices on the challenges they face and what unites them,” he added.

“We are all for promoting diversity and universal access to information for all,” added Sukena Rizvi, Digital Distribution Executive for Pakistan. “Topics like digital awareness, evolving economy, rights of women, and climate change are our focus areas and extremely important as we enter this new era of change across the globe,” she added.

Arif BaigMohamed, Chairman Cinepax Group, stated, “To bring diverse content to Pakistan, STARZPLAY has always rejoiced in joining hands with partners across the globe.”

“We take pride in promoting local content and also familiarizing locals with international content, enabling people to learn about different cultures, people, and arts. Watch out for more original productions and collaborations this year and keep yourself entertained with STARZPLAY,” he added.