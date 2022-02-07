Govt is Working to Resolve Pay Scale Issues of Differently-Abled Employees: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Shaukat Tarin, has said that the government will work towards resolving the issues of government employees with disabilities during a meeting with the representatives of the Government Employees Special Persons Forum at the Finance Division today.

The representatives of the Government Employees Special Persons Forum apprised the finance minister of their issues, especially related to special pay and packages for the government employees differently-abled persons, and sought the support of the government to address their issues.

Shaukat Tarin said that the government is aware of the issues and problems being faced by differently-abled persons. He further added that the government is providing maximum opportunities to persons with disabilities at all levels. He further assured them of resolution of their issues relating to relief in pay and packages to the government employees with disabilities.

The representatives of the Government Employees Special Persons Forum thanked the finance minister for his support and cooperation.